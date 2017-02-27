“It was my livelihood.” Only barber shop in Parke County destroyed in devastating fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – A devastating fire claims two businesses and an apartment. It happened Saturday morning along U.S. 36 in Rockville.

The high winds fanned the flames, making the fire difficult for crews to battle.

Bob Rusk recalls dialing 911 and grabbing a fire extinguisher when the nearby apartment burst into flames. “I ran around the back and thought, this is no good. It was like a blowtorch,” he said.

Rusk could only watch as the barber shop, he spent decades building, burned to the ground in a matter of minutes. “It was my livelihood, but I didn’t have time to stop and think that deeply. I just wanted to make sure everybody got out.”

Officials say two people living in the apartment were in the building when the fire started. One is being treated for minor burns. No one else was injured.

The Newport native, who practiced his trade in Rockville for forty-seven years, said he will miss everything about his small shop — inventory and equipment worth thousands of dollars and countless memories.

“It was like my second home. When you spend ten hours a day in a place. I feel like I got thrown out of my house,” said Rusk.

It had that hometown feel for many. Bob’s place was the only barber shop left in Parke County. “I’ve been here a long time. There’s a lot of people that count on me. I appreciate the people. The people, that’s what makes a small town go.”

Though some local beauticians have offered him work, the beauty shops are not licensed to employ barbers. Rusk said he also has a longstanding offer from a barber in Illinois, but he is not licensed in that state.

Rusk said, due to financial obligations, retirement is not an option. He does plan to rebuild in a different location.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the blaze has been ruled accidental. Investigators determined a candle located on one of the apartment bedrooms was the cause.