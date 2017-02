TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Test time is here!

The state-wide ISTEP testing window opened Monday.

To get ready, Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute held a pep rally!

School leaders unveiled their bracket for ISTEP Madness.

Students are graded on attendance during the test. At the end, a champion will be named!

The school’s principal says having a theme gives students something to be excited about.