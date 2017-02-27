Sheriff still confident teens’ deaths will be solved; tips & reward increase again

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI/AP) — Tips and the reward increase yet again on the Delphi double homicide, and the Carroll County sheriff says investigators remain confident they’ll solve the case.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said authorities continue their work reviewing information they’ve received in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

As of Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police report the reward has increased to $96,000. They say that’s after a flurry of donations from the public and businesses, including a $5,000 donation from Ball Corporation in Monticello.





Sgt. Tony Slocum said the reward is nearly at $100,000 and they are still sorting through tons of mail at their new larger location. He said seeing the support and receiving the donations shows how the community is in this together.

“The public wants us to solve this crime as much as we want it to be solved,” Slocum said. “And I thank them from the bottom of my heart from all investigators here in Delphi for giving that money.”

Nearly 9,000 tips have also been received, with about 1,000 of those coming in since Saturday. On Friday, the FBI launched a nationwide campaignutilizing about 6,000 billboards across 46 states.

The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, east of Delphi. They had vanished the day before while hiking in that area.

Leazenby said investigators remain “very confident and optimistic” they’ll eventually make an arrest, but continue to seek the public’s tips in the case.

Authorities have released grainy photos of a man and audio of a male saying “down the hill.” That evidence came from German’s cellphone.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailingabbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

If you would like to donate, you can send a check to:

1415 Shelby St.,

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Add “Delphi reward” in the memo line