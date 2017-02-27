Vigo County high schools starting to show their age

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South opened in 1971…West Vigo High School opened in 1971.

Decades later, those schools have basically remained the same structurally.

Now parents and administrators are wanting changes.

“I understand that they need to be renovated, and I support a renovation or reconstruction,” Leah Myers, an attendee at the meeting said.

Myers’ daughter graduated from Terre Haute North two years ago.

She says the schools are grossly out of date.

It’s something the school district agrees with.

“The schools are 46-years-old. They’re showing a lot of age with 10s of thousands of students having gone through the schools, and a lot of problems they’re experiencing,” Superintendent Danny Tanoos said.

They’ve already brought in architecture and engineering company Fanning and Howey.

They performed a feasibility study on renovating and remodeling the schools…to bring them up to date.

But Tanoos says this is step one in what promises to be a lengthy process.

It’s also too soon to say if the project will bring renovations or new buildings altogether.

Myers wants this to be a long-term project…with no rushing.

She believes any changes of this magnitude should be done in the right way.

When we asked Tanoos when we might see work on these schools, he says it’s too early to be certain. He added no sooner than three years in his opinion.

