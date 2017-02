TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vigo County school wins a grade appeal.

Booker T. Washington Alternative High School originally received an ‘F’ grade for the 2015/2016 school year.

That grade has been changed to ‘no grade.’

School leaders were concerned the accountability model couldn’t be fairly applied to students at the school.

McClean High School also won an appeal for its ‘F’ grade.