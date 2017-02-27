Vitamins vs the flu

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Some of us take vitamins and supplements to help combat flu during the sick months in hopes to fend off getting sick.

While they may work for some, it’s really what’s on your plate that can make the difference. That’s according Union Resident Angela Hatfield, M.D.

“What we really recommend is to eat a well-balanced diet,” urged Hatfield. “For those people for whatever reason can’t or choose not to – there isn’t any one vitamin, like vitamin C or Zinc, or anything like that that has been show to help more than any other thing.”

certain vitamins and minerals are water soluble – meaning your body flushes out what can’t be used. However, some vitamins aren’t and Dr Hatfield says they can create dangerous situations if taken in large doses.

“Those are what we call the fat-soluble vitamins: A, D, E, K,” noted Hatfield. “So those things can get stuck in your body and basically you can kind of overdose on those if you’re taking too much.”

If you feel that vitamins really make you feel better, check in with your doctor before taking them.

“There are some people that swear by it and refuse to not take it,” explained Hatfield. “Since it’s not something that’s going to hurt them, if they feel like it helps, they are perfectly at liberty to continue doing what they’re doing.”

Dr Hatfield says that flu cases have largely been lower this year thanks to milder weather.