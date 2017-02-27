Vooys Named Terre Haute Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer

TERRE HAUTE, IND. —Feb. 20, 2017 – Nathan Vooys has been named Chief Executive Officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital, effective March 20.

“Nathan is an outstanding healthcare leader,” said Tim McManus president of HCA Capital Division based in Richmond, Virginia. “He is passionate about collaborating with physicians and staff, building relationships in the community and fostering an environment of clinical excellence.”

“We’re excited, not only for the hospital, but also for Terre Haute,” said Bart Colwell, president of Regional Hospital’s Board of Trustees.” Nathan and his family will be a great addition to the community.”

Vooys comes to Regional from Ocala, Florida, where he served as Chief Operating Officer at Ocala Health Systems. During his tenure, Ocala experienced rapid volume growth, deployment of several major capital expansion projects, the establishment of a Graduate Medical Education program and the addition of a Level II trauma program.

Prior to Ocala he served as the COO at Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, Florida. Vooys received his Bachelors of Science from Vanderbilt University and his Master’s in Business Administration from University of Southern California.

“I look forward to serving Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley and am honored to have been selected to lead such an outstanding healthcare facility. It’s an exciting time at Terre Haute Regional Hospital and I consider myself fortunate to be a part of that,” said Vooys. “Regional has an excellent team committed to providing the highest quality service to the communities it serves.”

Mary Ann Conroy, Regional’s CEO since 2011, announced her retirement in November, 2016.

“The leadership of Mary Ann Conroy has been transformative and her legacy will be long-lasting,” said Colwell. “Under Mary Ann’s guidance, Regional has become a top-performing Level II trauma center and is a leader in the State of Indiana in patient quality of care metrics. We will miss Mary Ann and wish her the best as she retires.”

About Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Terre Haute Regional Hospital is a 278-bed, Level II in-process trauma center with comprehensive healthcare programs. As the only local hospital accredited by the Joint Commission, Regional Hospital is Terre Haute’s oldest hospital, providing quality care to the Wabash Valley community for over 130 years. For more information, visit regionalhospital.com.