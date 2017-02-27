Wabash Valley city hopes to become “stellar”

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s easy to see the improvements being made in downtown Brazil.

One of those spots is at Lynn’s Pharmacy.

A part of the store front has been torn down to make way for what some might call the old.

Robert Hostetler with Lynn’s says it’s an exciting time of change.

“Things are starting to move in Brazil,” Hostetler said. “And so we wanted to make sure that since it’s a historical district we could sort of add to it.”

A state grant is helping to change things like windows and expose bricks on the back of the building.

Brazil Planning Administrator Janet McClellan says more changes like these could be made if the city can be classified as a Stellar Community.

“It would help our infrastructure because it really kind of pertains to infrastructure,” McClellan said. “And it could help with façade grants.”

The stellar classification would help with attracting more grants and bonds.

McClellan says they’re currently working on some of the things that will help them achieve that status.

“We will be able to close the comprehensive plan and then that will help us with stellar,” McClellan said. “Also the five year plan for the parks is almost complete that helps towards stellar. The façade grant will help towards stellar.”

Even though Lynn’s Pharmacy has started before the stellar status, they hope their changes will help spark interest in more changes to other local businesses.

“It’s an extension like your home,” Hostetler said. “You get sort of excited about when you fix things up in your home. Put some new paint on it. Add a new addition or whatever you’re going to do. Your business is the same way. It’s exciting whenever you improve it and carry it forward for the next generation.”

Brazil hopes to get a stellar status as early as 2018.