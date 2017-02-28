Group holds annual celebration to kick off Disability Awareness Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – March marks Disability Awareness Month.
On Tuesday, a local organization got a jump start on supporting the cause.
The Wabash Valley Disability Awareness Work Group hosted its annual Disability Awards Celebration.
The awards are designed to recognize individuals and businesses that make a special effort to support those with disabilities.
This is an opportunity to meet all of the nominees who are working toward a more inclusive community.
This is the fourth year for the award.