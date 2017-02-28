High Tech Breakfast at VCPL

A "News 10" pancake printed on the Pancake Bot at the Vigo County Public Library. (WTHI Photo)
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You’ve probably never had breakfast like this!

In honor of National Pancake Day, the Vigo County Public Library decided to make a high tech breakfast.

That’s with the Pancake Bot the library purchased.

The Pancake Bot is a 3D printer that applies the pancake batter to the griddle in four different layers.

Pancake artists were even able to custom design their meal by computer.

A Pancake Artist designing the "News 10" pancake for printing. (WTHI Photo)
Vigo County Public Library’s Tech Team Manager is Bonnie McNair. She says, “While we currently offer printing in PLA filament, we really want to expand what people can 3D print. So, we’re 3D printing with food. This is with pancake batter. There are restaurants that 3D print all the food.”

McNair says NASA is currently experimenting with similar technology.

She says the advance in science could help astronauts have yummier food to eat.