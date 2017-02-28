Local judge wins Rotary Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local judge gets recognition for his dedication to excellent service.

Judge David Bolk received the ‘Four Avenues of Service Award.’

The Rotary Club of Terre Haute gave him the award.

Judge Bolk has served the community for 26 years…in both city court and Vigo County Circut Court.

“We, as a club are very proud to honor one of our own…and there’s no more better award recipient than Judge Bolk for all his years of service, both to the community and behind the bench,” Jim Tanoos, from the Rotary Club said.

The rotary club gives the award out each year to aa member whose professional and volunteer achievements exceed the Rotary’s Four Avenues of Service.