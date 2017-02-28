Make a Difference: Blankets for babies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Well known politician Robert F. Kennedy once said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.”

That’s the case with many people right here in the Wabash Valley.

This Make a Difference Award goes to show you it doesn’t matter how old you are to make an impact.

We want you to meet a Parke County nine-year-old who’s blanketing babies with love.

We interrupted Mrs. Schelsky’s 4th-grade class at Rockville Elementary this month to say ‘Good Job’ to Abbi Bonomo.

When we stepped into her classroom, she was learning about circuits in science.

Once she goes home…she becomes the teacher of sorts, instructing her brother on how to make baby blankets.

“First you cut two solids or printed and you have to line them up perfectly. Then you cut corners off to make them rounded. Then cut slits and just tie them together twice,” Abbi said.

For the last year and a half, she has been working to make blankets for the neonatal intensive care unit at Union Hospital.

Abbi’s inspiration is her little sister, Hailey.

Hailey was born premature and had to stay in the NICU until her lungs fully developed.

“When she was born in the NICU, she got a blanket and I was looking through the blankets…because we were building a tent and I saw her little tie blanket. So I asked mommy what it was, and she said it was from NICU. So I wanted to start making them for NICU,” Abbi told us.

She raised the money for the material on her own from lemonade stands and charity buckets.

“My goal at first was at least 20…but now I’m happy to double that,” she told us.

With each blanket, she uses her initials, A.M.B.

To this sweet nine-year-old girl it stands for ‘A Miracle Baby.’