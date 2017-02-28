Mary Lou Retton featured speaker in ISU Speaker Series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – She’s taken on one of the world’s biggest stages, and tonight she’ll grace the stage at Indiana State University.

We’re talking about Olympic Gold Medalist Mary Lou Retton.

Retton will be speaking at Indiana State’s University Speaker Series Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public.

At the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, Retton earned the nation’s first gold medal in gymnastics.

That year she was also the most decorated athlete at the games.

Retton is also known for being the 1984 Sports Illustrated Sportswoman of the Year, the 1982 Associated Press Amateur Athlete of the Year, the first gymnast and youngest inductee into the USOC Olympic Hall of Fame, the first woman to appear on the Wheaties Box, and one of America’s Top Ten “Most Admired” public figures.

News 10’s Lacey Clifton will sit down with Retton before her presentation to talk about her experiences.

She will have a recap of the event Wednesday on News 10.