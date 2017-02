TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Opening arguments are concluded, and now witnesses will testify in the trial of Jeremy Johnson.

Johnson is accused of molesting a 13-year-old inside Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Terre Haute Police believes the alleged incident happened after the school’s Christmas play in December of 2014.

Johnson was a science teacher at Wilson, and also helped with the drama club.

He denies the allegations.

Johnson is charged with child molestation and solicitation.