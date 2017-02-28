Severe Risk Tuesday: thunderstorms, hail, and damaging wind possible

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) — An unsettled atmosphere combined with a frontal system will be a possible ignition switch for scattered thunderstorm development across the Valley Tuesday evening. A few of those thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

Setup: A round of thunderstorms likely to develop southwest of the Wabash Valley will trek through the area later this evening. Even under a cloudy sky, the system will have the ingredients it needs (wind sheer, higher dew points, and a trigger mechanism) to make thunderstorms. Combine those factors with an upper air flow acting as a driving unit — which will push the storms northeast — and the Valley will be in line of to see some of the action.

Primary Severe Risk:

Damaging wind gusts (Sustained wind speeds between 15-20 mph; gusts 35+)

Cloud to ground lightning

A slight chance for large sized hail (1″ diameter meets severe criteria)

Time: Conditions will likely to begin to change over around 7:00 P.M. (EST) with the window for severe opening between 8:00 P.M., and 10:00 P.M., Make sure you keep your eyes and ears to the sky, on your Storm Team 10 Mobile App and look for Kevin, Matt and Eric on-air on WTHI-TV (CBS) and MyFox10 (FOX).