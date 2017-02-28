Terre Haute man behind bars on gun and drug charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vigo County man is behind bars after an investigation with the Vigo County Drug Task Force wraps up.

Police arrested 31-year-old Robert David III.

During a search warrant, authorities seized one pound of marijuana, four rifles, two pistols, and more than $18,000.

Davis is charged with possession and dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is set to appear in court on Friday.

His bond is set at $20,000 with no 10 percent.