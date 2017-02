PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Three people were hurt after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Parke County.

It happened just before 4:00 on U.S. 41 in the Mecca area.

According to police, it was a single vehicle crash.

The dark colored SUV rolled, ending up off the road.

All three people inside were taken to Union Hospital in Clinton.

The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.