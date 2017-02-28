What to do while waiting to plant spring flowers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The mild winter will likely bring spring blooms a little earlier this year.

That stated, you may want to wait before going full-throttle into spring planting.

That’s according to Apple House Co-Owner Tom Cummins.

“Annuals like petunias, marigolds, and all the others – you’ll really want to wait until about mid-April,” said Cummins.

Though it may be tempting to color up the lawn now, the typical last frost isn’t until the first week of April.

That doesn’t mean that you can’t get a head-start on hardier plants like shrubs and trees.

“Even though plants are still pretty much dormant, they’ll start to root in pretty quickly as the ground begins to warm up,” explained Cummins. “So if someone had a landscape project or wished to plant a tree or anything like that, they’d be perfectly fine to do so.”

You should also take time to prune some of the perennials if you haven’t already.

“You’re gonna want to look for any damaged limbs on the tree and essentially get those out of there, because they’re not going to survive anyway,” urged Cummins. “Look for anything that’s crossing over, rubbing into each other. ”

Hand-weeding the garden now can also give your plants a decent head start – just use liquid weed-controller sparingly.

“If you have a long weed issue you’re wanting to address early on, then you’re going to want to use a product like Weed beater Ultra,” urged Cummins. “For example, it works all the way down to 40°F effectively.”

When protecting plants from frost, use cloth barrier to stop contact freezing.

Cummins says if you need to add a little color now, pansies might be your best bet.

Good luck gardeners!