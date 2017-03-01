Both sides discuss purpose of the city taking out a loan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Mayor Duke Bennett went before city council Tuesday afternoon to once again ask for approval on a Redevelopment loan.

The mayor asking for $5 million to help the city’s general fund.

Bennett telling News 10’s Brittany Earl it’s a common practice for the city.

“For the last three years the redevelopment funds have been part of our cash pool,” Bennett said. “So they’re just, they’re in the bank, they’re sitting there they’re available to be used as needed throughout the year just like all of our other funds are.”

The loan originally voted down by council, but now approved.

Council President Karrum Nasser voted against the loan hoping the money would be used for its original purpose.

“We need to use those resources that are meant to be a long term solution to help increase our tax base to do infrastructure projects that I felt we should leave redevelopment funds alone,” Nasser said.

Many of you on Facebook spoke out against the city borrowing money.

Gary Gilliam saying, “No. That’s a slippery slope.”

Donnie Ream saying “No. What that is telling me is that they aren’t living within their budget. They should freeze hiring and pay hikes for city employees.”

The mayor saying this process will happen again later this year.

“We’ll temporarily borrow some money,” Bennett said. “All of that will be paid back in June. And then we’ll do it again the next half of the year probably towards the fall time frame we’ll needs some funds again.”

Although it is legal, Nasser hopes for a better solution to the city’s financial woes.

“At the end of the day we can’t continue to borrow ourselves out of the problems that we’re in,” Nasser said.

The state of Indiana recently changed the law to where cities have to have a loan document to be able to borrow redevelopment funds.