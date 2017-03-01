Corporate Leadership Breakfast kicks-off March of Dimes 2017 fundraising campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Community leaders gathered on Wednesday to help premature babies in the Wabash Valley.

The Corporate Leadership Breakfast served as an opportunity for business leaders to kick start the 2017 March of Dimes fundraising campaign.

They also announced this year’s local ambassador family; The Singhurse’s.

Organizers hope this year will bring in new faces to the March of Dimes family as well as meet new fundraising goals for the Wabash Valley Chapter.

“The Walk proceeds goes towards the March of Dimes and the campaign here in the Wabash Valley,” explained Jim Winning, March for Babies 2017 Revenue Chair. “It will help fund lobbyists as far as helping fund the organization. It will help with the families that are in need of help from the March of Dimes.”

This year’s March of Dimes walk will be held on May 6 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, rain or shine. The good news? If it does rain, they will just move things indoors.

