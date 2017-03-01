Delphi teacher, students make inspirational posters for investigation HQ

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Inspirational posters now hang inside the Delphi double homicide investigation headquarters, thanks to an idea from Delphi Police Chief Steve Mullin.





Leslie Pickering, a teacher at Delphi High School, along with students, designed several posters including one listing and thanking all of the people involved in the investigation.

Other posters display words such as “hope.” One poster read: “If you feel like quitting, think about why you started.”

Carroll County Chaplain Ed Selvidge says those words of encouragement are right up his alley.

There are also cork boards hanging in the lobby of the headquarters so members of the community can write their own notes of encouragement to law enforcement.