Delphi victims’ families get investigation update; families may talk to media soon

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The victims’ families of the Delphi double homicide took a tour of the investigation facilities and police updated them on how it’s going so far.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum told News 18 they talked to both families about coming out to the media soon. They aren’t sure when that’s going to be, but they believe when it happens it will be at an organized press conference.

Slocum said the reason they don’t want people jumping to conclusions about arrests and suspects on social media is because it compromises cooperation. People are afraid to be classified as a suspect if they offer information, and information is what they need most right now.

The reward has now increased to $200,000, after former Colts punter Pat McAfee and Colts owner Jim Irsay added money to the reward boosting its total.

Authorities are still seeking information, please call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Tips can be reported anonymously.