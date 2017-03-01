Documents: IN mom accused of smothering kids feared cartel

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) – Newly released documents say an Indiana woman told detectives she fatally smothered her two young children to spare them from torture she believed they would suffer at the hands of a drug cartel.

The hundreds of pages of documents released this week by the Indiana Department of Child Services also state Amber Pasztor had a history of bipolar disorder and often failed to take medication.

The records include an account of an interview the 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman gave Elkhart police in which she said the cartel already had “hacked the children’s father to pieces” and would kill her and the children next.

Pasztor faces two counts of murder in the Sept. 26 killings of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor. The children’s father was found dead in 2010.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)