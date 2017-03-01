Everett Clemons well respected around MVC

The next loss will be the end of Everett Clemons basketball career at Indiana State. In two shorts years in Terre Haute the point guard has made a name for himself around the Missouri Valley Conference.

This season he’s second on the team in scoring, but its his rebounding that makes everyone take notice. The six-foot-one guard leads the Sycamores in rebounding, at over six per game.

“He adds that element of toughness to their team, ” Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson said. “That character trait is one we’re all looking for all the time.” Evansville head coach Marty Simmons was in agreement with Jacobson, “Clemons plays as hard and tough as anyone in the league.”