“Find your passion in life.” Mary Lou Retton shares powerful message at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A cross-country move for gymnastics training eventually led Mary Lou Retton to an Olympic gold medal.

And Retton’s decision to walk through that door of opportunity has inspired a powerful message.

It’s one she shared at Indiana State University during the college’s Speaker Series.

Retton shared, “I thrived on growing up in such a demanding sport. I love the pressure. I’m that stubborn person who someone would say, ‘You can’t do this.’ ‘Ha! That’s fuel to my fire, I’ll show you!'”

It’s that attitude in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles combined with two perfect 10’s back-to-back that earned her the title of first American to get a gold medal in gymnastics.

Mary Lou Retton had an icredible role in shaping the face of gymnastics today.

Retton says, “I was the first American to ever do such a thing. It was always the Russians, always the Romanians. Always the Soviet bloc countries that were dominant in our sport and fast-forward thirty years later … It’s us.”

Retton will be the first to tell you she wasn’t supposed to be in the Olympics.

She suffered a major knee injury just weeks before the competition.

But that didn’t stop “America’s Sweetheart”.

Retton says, “This sport is very high-pressured and you kind of perform when you have to perform.”

Hundreds of ears listened in Tilson Auditorium as she shared that her love for the sport fueled her fighting spirit.

Mary Lou offered this advice: “Find your passion. You know? Don’t just go do it because someone told you to. Find your passion in life because that’s where you’re going to succeed. That’s where you’re going to flourish, and you will fly.”

As a long line of fans waited after the event to meet Retton and to get her autograph, it was clear to see she had made an impact with her message.

Mary Lou Retton says she has four daughters who are all involved in gymnastics.

She says none of them has Olympic aspirations, but she says that’s fine by her!