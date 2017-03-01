Former Colt Pat McAfee, Jim Irsay boost reward for Delphi double homicide to $200k

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Colts punter Pat McAfee released a video on Twitter Wednesday morning stating he and Colts owner Jim Irsay increased the reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of two teens who were found dead in Delphi two weeks ago.

The reward has now increased to $200,000.

McAfee discusses the case with Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter in the video below.

IN State Police Superintendent told me “We need the pic/audio file 2 be seen, some1 knows something”.. So..Internet, $200,000 reward #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/vsTOP4WLQM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 1, 2017

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Delphi Murder Tipline at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Tips can be reported anonymously.