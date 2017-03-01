ISU nursing students undergo disaster training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Senior students in the Indiana State University (ISU) Nursing program will bring more knowledge to the table when disaster strikes.

That’s because they met at the Rural Health Innovation Collaborative Simulation Center to participate in the “Mass Casualty Disaster Skills” program.

ISU Faculty Nurse Heather Anderson says it’s the program was started to help future nurses deal with problems that may not get addressed in the typical classroom setting.

“We started about two years ago doing ‘disaster skills’ for our senior community health nursing students as a way to show them a different side of nursing and things they may encounter out in the real world,” said Anderson.

Some of the “disasters” included handling patients who are going into cardiac arrest, in which students had to perform CPR and intubations.

While inserting an IV may not be new to the students, doing it under stressful situations is for many.

“We’ve practiced IV’s before, but today we got to practice IV’s while moving in a vehicle,” said Nursing Student Page Calvert. “You know, we don’t always get to do that. It was definitely a challenge, we didn’t really know we were going to be moving. we thought we were just getting to go in and see.”

Other scenarios dealt with administering medication through the bones and dealing with burns. Students even learned correct techniques to secure and lift injured patients. while some students were surprised, the training in different areas brought peace-of-mind to others.

“I was never really sure of that,” said Nursing Student Laura Renner. “I was honestly kind of scared to come-upon that situation [lifting patients] in everyday life because I wouldn’t know what to do. Yeah, I’m a nursing student, but I’ve never been taught how to hold somebody’s head if they’ve had a possible head injury or neck injury.”

The program is available to senior ISU nursing students once per semester.