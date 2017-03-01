New program works to get seniors moving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two local women are helping to make sure the senior population gets active.

It’s part of a program called ‘The Silver Sneakers.’

Barbara Humphrey and Donna Paul-Bonham will lead the classes.

They focus on strengthing, stretching, and simply having a good time.

Organizers say the program is all about making sure seniors know why they are strong and courageous.

“It’s so important for people of all ages in the Wabash Valley to work on their muscular strength and keeping your bones strong and your body strong and not to mention wonderful fellowship,” Donna Paul-Bonham told us.

Classes will take place at the Life Center in Terre Haute.

That’s located at 3000 College Avenue.

The cost is $20 per month or $5 for a guest pass.