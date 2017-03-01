Officials report Wednesday morning fire at old Knox County Jail intentionally set

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports an early Wednesday morning fire at the old Knox County Jail was intentionally set.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the old jail. This building is currently being used as the Probation Department.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found flames in the north west corner.

Firefighters were able to get into the building from the north side and were able to put out the fire in the room it started.

“Evidence present in the room indicated that the fire was intentionally set,” a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office stated.

This fire is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 882-7660 or at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Arson Hotline at (800) 382-4628.