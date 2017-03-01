Owen County crash leaves one man dead

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A crash in Owen Valley has left one person dead.

It happened Wednesday on US Highway 231 North near Riddle Road.

Police say a semi being driven by 49-year-old Dayton, Ohio resident Tom Wise was driving northbound.

Witnesses say Wise started drifting toward the shoulder.

Reports say he tried to steer his truck back onto the roadway, but failed and ended up leaving the road.

Police say the truck ran into a tree, causing the cab to disconnect from the frame.

Wise was taken to I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.