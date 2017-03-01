Progress moves along for new development in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Following Wednesday’s Area Planning meeting, new businesses may soon be headed to the area.

If you’re on the north end of town, a new food option could be headed your way.

Sonic Restaurant is hoping to set up shop along Fort Harrison Road. Interim Director for Area Planning Jared Bayler says the restaurant is specifically looking at the building between Kroger Fuel Station and Pizza Hut.

Bayler says petitioners contacted the office for subdivision of the property and received favorable for both primary and secondary subdivision. He says after approval from the city engineering department construction will begin.

“The folks up north for a long time now have been asking us hey when are we going to get something new up north, there’s never anything new up north,” he said, “They’re finally going to get a new restaurant, maybe not what everyone wants, but it’s something new and exciting for the north end.”

Developers are also trying to find a home along Highway 46.

Bayler says a preliminary plan of Sycamore Marketplace was presented this month. He says those plans consist of how developers intend to divide up the property of about 25 acres into commercial development.

He says developers have a few more hurdles to go through before reaching final approval, however, he say things are looking fairly positive.

The possibilities of adding more to that area is something they’ve predicted for quite some time.

“We’ve been anticipating for a while now, once 641 got completed and with additional anchor stores in that area, that development would continue,” he said, “and we’re beginning to see that attraction that all those developments have brought to that area through new subdivisions, new rezoning, new businesses going up all the time.”

Commissioners also gave approval for a road name change.

You may recall, a portion of McDaniel Road, from Davis to Springhill, had been changed to Old Erie Canal Road. Wednesday night, commissioners changed the remaining portion, from Springhill to the 641 interchange, to match the Erie Canal name as well.