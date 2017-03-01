Rumors not true; no arrests made in Delphi double homicide



CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Our sister station, WLFI-TV, has received numerous tips claiming the man connected to the Delphi double homicide case has been arrested, but authorities report no arrests have been made.

After rumors started circulated about an arrest Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum put those suspicions to rest. He reported no one has been arrested.

Slocum also took to Twitter with this message:

There has been no arrest in the double murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. Investigators are still working hard. #delphigirls — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) February 28, 2017

The case continues for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

State police remind the public to not jump to conclusions, nor identify a person as a suspect without facts to back up the claims.

State police said 500 more tips came in Monday night, which brings the total to more than 9,300. The reward for information leading to an arrest has also increased to more than $100,000.

If you have information you would like to report, call the Tip Line toll free at 844-459-5786 or email tips to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.