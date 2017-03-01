Staggering statistics released on child abuse in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Shedding a light on what it’s like to be a child in the Hoosier state. More and more area children are living in poverty and suffering abuse. That’s according to staggering statistics released by the Indiana Youth Institute.

“At Susie’s Place 85% of our case load is sex crimes against children. It is shocking to see the increase in the numbers of child abuse and neglect, that are not only being reported, but are being investigated and intervened by the Department of Child Services,” said Emily Perry, Executive Director of Susie’s Place in Terre Haute.

Since 2011, the rate of child abuse and neglect has been rising steadily in Indiana, linked to parents’ use of illicit substances. In 2015, 17 of every 1,000 children in the state fell victim to abuse or neglect. Parental drug use played a role in more than half, or 52 percent, of the cases in which the Department of Child Services removed a child from a home in 2016. In 2013, drugs played a role in only 32 percent of such cases.

The Vigo County ratio is much higher, with 41 per 1,000 children being affected. “We, also, are seeing a lot of parents that have untreated mental health disorders, or a combination of drug and alcohol with untreated mental health disorders and it’s causing an increase,” explained Perry.

Local leaders are working toward creating change. On Wednesday afternoon IYI held a Work Café on the Gibault campus in Terre Haute. Discussion zeroed in on recognizing and reporting child abuse.

“Each child has their own path, and these individuals attending today are a part of each child’s journey that they affect,” said Kevin Enders, Outreach Manager with Indiana Youth Institute.

While there is no one simple solution, Perry is urging those in the community to follow this piece of advice. “If you see something, or if you suspect something, is going on with a child then you need to call and make a report of that concern,” she said.

Again, if you know a child suffering from abuse you are urged to say something. CPS operates a toll-free hotline (1-800-800-5556).