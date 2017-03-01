The Cannonball Bridge: It’ll cost you a buck

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Spanning the Wabash River between southern Knox County and St. Francisville, Illinois, you’ll find an old railroad bridge…a really old railroad bridge.

It’s called the Cannonball Bridge.

“I think the first train crossed in 1872 and ran trains probably until the early 1960’s,” St. Francisville Mayor Donald Ravelette told us. “Art Strangle purchased the bridge so he could move grain back and forth, and probably two or three years later, he let the public use the bridge.”

That created a convenient shortcut between Illinois and Indiana.

It wasn’t fancy.

They pulled up the rails and put planks over the ties, creating a rather unnerving passage over the Wabash. If your nerves survive the bridge…well, there’s another surprise once you hit solid ground.

One dollar. It’ll cost you a buck to cross.

Debbie Walker works in the toll booth and collects the tolls with a laugh and a smile.

For Debbie, many who come through the bridge have become like family.

“I do know a lot of people who come through here and a lot of them…a lot of them I don’t know, but I feel like I know them because they come through here on a day to day basis. So you just kind of make the connection. They get to know you and you get to know them. You almost feel like you are family,” Debbie told us.

This is a bridge that’s designed to link two communities, and it may surprise you to know just how many people venture across the bridge each day.

“About 700 every day…it can vary either way, but that’s about what it is,” Debbie said.

If you do cross the bridge, don’t worry, it only costs a buck.

“Sometimes when people come through, people don’t realize what they’re crossing. They have a scary look…or like they’re scared…and they’ll get up here and say…oh we didn’t know this bridge was here or we wouldn’t have taken it. Will it hold us up? I always comment, yes, it will be here after everything else is gone,” Debbie said.