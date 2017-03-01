Wabash Valley archer defends her title

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) — From the first time she picked up a bow at a camp at Shakamak State Park, high school senior Kassidy Farris had a knack for archery.

“I seemed natural at it,” Farris said. “I was having a lot of fun doing it, so it made me want to keep going.”

So Farris asked her parents to buy her a bow. The Shakamak High School student started shooting at NAK Outfitters in Sullivan, Indiana, when she was 12 years old. Since then, Farris has won four consecutive state championships.

“She was a little kid when I first met her,” said Kenny Kays, the owner of NAK Outfitters. “She was just having fun with it and she didn’t really care what she scored. [But] she has matured so much more [since then]. She’s actually become an archer that I think has got a good future in it.”

Kays, an experienced archer himself, has helped to guide Farris in her archery since she picked up the sport. The young talent finds herself in his archery shop several times each week as Farris aims for her fifth-straight state championship.

“It means a lot because I definitely couldn’t be here without this shop,” Farris said. “This is where I go and [Kenny] is always there to keep me grounded.”

Farris’s hard work has not gone unnoticed. Despite not having an archery team at Shakamak, Farris will attend Union College in Kentucky next year on an archery scholarship.

“I’m excited to be shooting with friends because I definitely push myself more when I have someone next to me,” Farris said of spending her first year on a team.

Farris, a multi-sport athlete, said she feels at home on the range.

“It’s where I show myself best at,” she said. “I do other sports. I cheer and stuff like that, but archery is really where I shine.”

Farris said her friends often compare he to Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games, but her competitions are nothing like that. She will compete in the indoor state archery finals Saturday, March 4, in Kokomo.