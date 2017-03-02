Date set for another appeal hearing in the Terry ‘TJ’ Smith case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A hearing date has been set for a possible appeal in the TJ Smith case.

The federal government is again asking that a former Putnam County Sheriff return to prison. A federal jury convicted Terry ‘TJ” Smith of violating the civil rights of two people that he arrested by using excessive force.

The US Attorney’s Office appealed the judge’s 14 month sentence he imposed. The Court of Appeals ordered the judge to re-sentence Smith.

But, the judge gave the same 14 month sentence the second time.

That is what prompted another government appeal which was filed in January. That new hearing date has been set for April 12 and will be in Chicago.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.