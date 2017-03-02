Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into house at 15th and Crawford identified

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An arrest has been made after a vehicle crashed into a house Tuesday morning near 15th and Crawford.

When our crew got on the scene Tuesday morning they found an SUV had crashed into the front of the house located at 631 S. 15th Street.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash; neither of them were injured.

Terre Haute Police told News 10 on Tuesday that they had arrested the driver, but the name was not released until Thursday.

The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Lewis Johnson. He was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Tuesday just after 5:30 p.m. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Johnson’s bond was set at $1,500 with 10 percent allowed and he bailed out of the jail Wednesday morning.