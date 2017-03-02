Dylan Dirks going down as one of all-time greats at Robinson

This Friday Robinson will try to win their first sectional championship since 2010 when they take on Mount Carmel, Illinois. The Maroons will be the underdog, they loss during the regular season by 14 to the Aces.

If Robinson is going to pull the upset and continue their season they’ll need a big game from senior Dylan Dirks. Tuesday in the Maroons sectional semifinal win he moved into the top 10 in scoring at Robinson, passing a pair of former Maroons including current NBA player Meyers Leonard. For his career, Dirks has scored 1,236.