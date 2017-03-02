From trash to art, kids get creative with junk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local group wants kids to get creative with a green spin.

This year’s Art From Waste program got underway on Thursday night.

Rethink Inc. and the Vigo County Public Library held a workshop to help participants get started.

Students grade K through 12 will use recycled items to create art.

Program organizers hope this activity encourages kids to be eco-friendly.

“We use a billion plastic water bottles every year and most of them go to lakes. Plastic pollution is a big problem. There’s a lot of plastic in oceans and killing wildlife,” Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya said.

You and your family can get involved.

The categories are Christmas Decorations, grocery bags, and garden art for outdoor use.

All entries are due by April 15th at the library’s Youth Services Department.