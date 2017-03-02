Indiana State Police starting campaign to combat dangers of reckless and impaired driving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – In just the month of March last year, Indiana State Police responded to 11 fatalities. It is a shocking number that ISP says comes from alcohol related crashes.

That is why they’re kicking off a campaign to combat the dangers of reckless and impaired driving. The campaign starts Friday, March 3.

ISP says the Hoosier State is known to celebrate this month, with March Madness and St. Patrick’s day. For that reason they’re stepping up patrols.

“Every 53 minutes in the United States someone is killed in an alcohol related crash,” ISP Sgt. Joe Watts explained. “So when you’re at this party living it up or whatever you’re doing, look to the left and right of you and every 53 minutes someone loses their life in an alcohol related crash.”

Here are some simple things you can do to make sure you stay safe.

1. Before the party begins — plan a way home.

2. If you drink, use a taxi, ride sharing service or designate a friend.

3. And keep this is mind – if you see a drunk driver call 9-1-1.