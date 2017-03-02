Ivy Tech hosts wellness fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Ivy Tech wants to make health a top priority.

On Thursday, the college held a Health and Wellness Fair in Terre Haute.

Local health vendors were on hand to talk about important information.

Students and staff learned about services provided in the area.

They also learned tips for living a healthier lifestyle.

Organizers say the sooner you get a handle on health issues, the better.

“The wellness of our students is very important. We know with rising health care costs, it’s important to as many resources available to our employees and everybody…so they can make better choices in life,” Chris Williams, Director of Human Resources at Ivy Tech said.

People who went to the fair got to take advantage of some preventative health screenings.