On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant takes the stand; denies charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – On the third day of the Jeremy Johnson trial, the defendant himself took the stand in the afternoon.

Jeremy Johnson was arrested in 2015. The former middle school science teacher is accused of molesting a student following his school’s Christmas play.

During the first half of the day on Thursday, the State called several witnesses including the principal at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, the assistant principal as well as the lead detective from the Terre Haute Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. the State rested their case and then the Defense began calling witnesses. These witnesses included a friend of the alleged victim when they were students at Woodrow Wilson.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Jeremy Johnson took the stand.

While on the stand, Johnson denied kissing, groping, touching the alleged victim.

Follow the latest information from the courtroom at Jon Swaner’s Twitter account.