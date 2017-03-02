Residents and local law enforcement setting sights on opening day for indoor shooting range

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A multi-million dollar project is nearing completion in Terre Haute. You might have noticed some big changes on the city’s south side.

A new, state-of-the-art facility aims to draw in gun enthusiast from the Wabash Valley and across the Hoosier state.

For Jay Dorman shooting is a hobby. A way to relieve stress, blow off some steam. “But there’s not really an indoor range that’s even in this area. You have to drive an hour, one way or the other, to even get anywhere,” he said.

Until now, on Thursday afternoon Dorman fired off some rounds inside Top Guns. He, along with News 10 cameras, got an inside look at the first indoor firing range, of its kind, for the area.

“I’m looking forward to being able to come over on a lunch break, or in the evenings when I get off work. Terre Haute has needed this for a long time,” said Dorman.

The 52,000 square foot building features a large showroom. There’s also several classrooms available. The highlight is, of course, the indoor firing ranges. There is a 25-yard and 50-yard option. Which local law enforcement is already using for training purposes.

“Not only that, but people are shooting in their backyards. We have to determine if that’s a safe manner or not. This will provide that safe manner in which to shoot,” said Chief Deputy John Moats, with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Owner, Steve Ellis, aims to draw people, not only from the Valley, but across the entire Midwest. Just one reason why membership won’t be required for entry. “It’s a sport, and certainly a time for families to bond together and be able to share that time and develop skills,” said Ellis.

Dorman is just one of many who is setting his sights on opening day. “People are chomping at the bit. They want to get out there and shoot,” he said.

There’s no set opening date, but finishing touches are underway. Top Guns hopes to have the range ready for the public by the end of March. News 10 will continue to keep you updated on the progress.