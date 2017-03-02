Terre Haute City Council hears updated fire code ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Danger can strike anywhere at any time, and that’s why Norm Loudermilk with the Terre Haute Fire Department wants to make sure the buildings you enter are safe.

The department’s working on updating the current fire prevention ordinance.

We saw it in Warwick, West Warwick Rhode Island in 2003 where 100 people were killed in a nightclub fire there,” Loudermilk said. “Why? Because exits weren’t big enough to handle the crowd. So the purpose of the inspection are to allow for businesses to understand the fire code.”

Last month city council asked for a few changes before passing the ordinance.

As a former council member, Loudermilk sees the benefit of showing their work in a detailed report.

“The amount of work we do, the type of work we’re doing, how many inspections, how many fires, the types of fires we’re having, the types of inspections and where we’re deficient, and those types of businesses and also the amount of money we’ve brought in through the inspection program and where that money’s being spent,” Loudermilk said. “I think that’s important.”

And while the proposed ordinance charges businesses for the inspection, not making change could be even more costly.

“The whole goal of this is to make sure that we don’t repeat history,” Loudermilk said. “That we don’t have a building that is so unsafe that’s not been inspected that hasn’t met fire code in so long that whether it’s the employees or the occupants of that building that show up, that they’re hurt in some way.

If this ordinance passes next week, Loudermilk says they then have to take it to the state level for approval.

Hopes are to have this in place by April.

Here’s what the proposed charges are:

– 5,000 square feet and below — $25

– 5,000 to 7,500 square feet — $35

– 7,500 to 10,000 square feet — $45

– 10,000 square feet and up — $55

– The maximum amount a business can be charged if there are multiple buildings being inspected is $550