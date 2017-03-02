Terre Haute hospital receives new life-saving technology

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – New technology at a Terre Haute hospital is making it easier for certain doctors to detect problems.

Regional Hospital recently acquired ‘Endoscopic Ultrasound Technology.’

Doctors can use it to diagnose a variety of cancers, including gastric, rectal, and pancreatic.

Doctors say this is a first for the Terre Haute area.

They’re excited to bring this kind of health to the Wabash Valley.

“It was a great experience, mostly being able to do it here in town…not having to go down I-70…head to Indianapolis Memorial, St. Vincent to do that. It’s real good to be here,” patient Joseph Early said.

According to the American Cancer Society, 91,000 people died from Gastrointestinal cancers in 2013.