“The fire was intentionally set.” Fire breaks out at old jail in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Wednesday morning a fire broke out inside the probation office in the old jail in Vincennes. Officials have determined it didn’t happen by accident.

The electrical wires are fried. The walls are painted with soot and the smell of flames still lingers.

This is the aftermath of the fire that happened inside the probation office in Vincennes.

“They noticed some articles that they discovered the fire was intentionally set,” said Mike Morris, Knox County Sheriff.

Residents discovered flames inside the building around 6 a.m. but the severe thunderstorms cut some power lines, posing an issue to call for help.

“We’re up against the wall because the weather at that time was a massive amount of rain and lightning. Our phone systems were down, our alarm systems were down, so we had a lot of issues going at that time,” said Morris.

The Vincennes Fire Department acted quickly and put out the fire before it could spread to the rest of the building.

It was there that the fire department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department discovered the broken window and burning device, leading them to believe the fire was intentional.

“No matter what the motive was, we have to look at it as an attack on an officer. A probation officer, police officer, whatever, we’re still officers of the court,” said Morris.

Now the Sheriff’s Department, Vincennes City Police and the State Fire Marshal are all investigating a long list of people who could be responsible.

Detectives are also using surveillance footage to piece together the puzzle.

“To stop and realize what could have been which we have to do, it could have been very, very bad,” said Morris.

Officials say charges of arson are likely to be involved in the case.

There’s now a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. You’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department with any information at (812) 882-7660.