Trial dates set for suspects arrested after 9-year-old dies weighing less than 15 pounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The four suspects arrested after a nine-year-old died weighing less than 15 pounds now have trial dates.

The four were arrested on Feb. 22 after a 911 call was made about a child in cardiac arrest. Vigo County Sheriff Ewing reported that child, Cameron Hoopingarner, was transported to Union Hospital but did not survive.

At the time of his death, Cameron weighed less than 15 pounds.

Chad Kraemer, 33, Hubert Kraemer, 56, Robin Kraemer, 53, and Sarah Travioli, 30, for neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians. Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said during the press release that Cameron had been in their care since he was three-days old.

Additional charges were added on Feb. 24 after all four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

Moving forward, Robin Kraemer will have a trial on July 10, Hubert Kraemer will have a trial on July 17, Chad Kraemer will have a trial on July 24 and Sarah Travioli has a trial on July 31.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.