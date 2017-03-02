Two arrested after reports of shots fired in Montezuma

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports two were arrested on Wednesday after police were called for shots fired.

Both Montezuma Police and Parke County Deputies were called to County Road 40 N and Arabia Road for a complaint of shots fired. Officers located shell casings in the area.

Officials report John Smith, 19 of Montezuma, had fired a handgun from a vehicle. He was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a permit and intimidation. His bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Parke County Sheriff’s Office also reports that the firearm belonged to Jimmy Griffin, Jr., 18 of Rosedale. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without a permit.

He was taken to the Parke County Jail with bond set at $5,000 with 10 percent allowed.