Uber launches in Terre Haute; now available in 8 cities in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – On Thursday, Uber announced it will begin operating in Terre Haute.

If you have not heard about Uber, it is a company that allows riders and driver to connect through an app. To use Uber you just push a button on the app and a driver can be there within minutes.

“Uber partners with pre-screened local drivers who use their personal vehicles to give neighbors a ride on their own schedule, opening up flexible earning opportunities for residents in the community,” a press release from Uber stated. “Terre Haute is the 8th city in Indiana to welcome the ride sharing service.”

Here’s how Uber works:

• First, download the free Uber app for iOS, Android or Windows Phone.

• Then, create an account using your email address and phone number, and add your payment information.

When you’re ready to go, open the app and enter your destination in the “Where To” bar. You can do so by:

• Searching for the name of a place

• Entering an address, or;

• Setting a pin

Once you’ve determined the ride details, just tap ‘Request.’ When your driver is on the way, you’ll see:

• Your driver’s picture and name

• Picture of the vehicle, and make and model

• Car’s license plate number

You can also watch the driver travel to your location on the app’s map. That way, you know you’re getting in the right car with the right driver. If you need to get in touch, you can call or text your driver through the Uber app.

“We’re excited to formally announce that Uber will be launching today in Terre Haute. This will bring safe, affordable, and reliable transportation to thousands of residents while at the same time creating flexible earning opportunities for hundreds of additional Hoosiers in the region over the next year,” said Marco McCottry, General Manager of Uber for Illinois & Indiana.

When you arrive at your destination, just hop out—the cost of your trip will be charged automatically to the payment method on file.

After every trip, you can rate your experience and provide anonymous feedback about your driver. Should you need to get in touch, the in-app support feature is there to help.

Over the next few weeks, Uber will be on boarding Terre Haute residents interested in flexible earning opportunities driving with Uber. For more information and to sign up as a driver, check out this link.