Closing arguments begin Friday morning in Jeremy Johnson trial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – As of 8:45 a.m., closing arguments are underway in the State vs. Jeremy Johnson trial in Vigo County.

On the third day of the trial, the defendant himself took the stand in the afternoon.

Jeremy Johnson was arrested in 2015. The former middle school science teacher is accused of molesting a student following his school’s Christmas play.

Throughout the trial several witnesses were called to the stand including Woodrow Wilson Middle School principal, assistant principal, janitor, alleged victim, friend of alleged victim, lead detective with the Terre Haute Police Department among others.

On Friday morning during closing arguments, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts summed it up in one line by asking the jury who they believed, “Johnson or the alleged victim?”

